Tree City Barkers 4-H members were champions in three divisions at the Indiana State Fair Dog Show.
Blaine Wagner and his dog, Molly, competed in the Excellence Agility Division, the most advanced level of agility offered at the state fair.
Agility winners are chosen on accuracy and speed.
Blaine and Molly were the Excellence Division Champions for the second year in a row.
Jessa Wagner and her dog, Zoey, competed in Advanced B agility, the second most advanced agility division.
Jessa and Zoey placed third in Advanced B agility.
Blaine and Molly were Division Champions in 4B Obedience.
Some exercises in this class involve the stand-down-sit from a distance, retrieve over the jump, broad jump and healing off leash.
Jessa and Zoey placed 6th in 3B Obedience.
This class involves healing off leash, the down on recall, retrieving the dumbbell, and the stand for exam.
Blaine Wagner won the Top Dog competition for the senior division. The Top Dog event is a knowledge based skillathon test.
Both teams also placed well in showmanship. Blaine placed 18th in senior showmanship out of all 9th-12th graders and Jessa placed 14th in Intermediate showmanship out of all 6th-8th graders.
