INDIANAPOLIS – Several local youth placed well in equine events at the Indiana State Fair. They included the following.
Claire Soendlin
*1st place mare halter 11-15 years old
*6th place western showmanship exhibitors in the 12th grade
Clair Schoettmer
*1st place western mare halter 3 and under
*3rd place western Showmanship exhibitors in the 7th grade
*6th place horsemanship exhibitors in the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade
Kayelee Ogden
*3rd place western halter geldings 6-10 years old
*6th place western showmanship exhibitors in the 7th
Megan Manlief
*1st place mare halter 4 & 5 year olds
*Grand Champion Mare
*2nd place western showmanship exhibitors in the 10th grade
*6th place ranch riding
Savannah Bower
*1st place western showmanship exhibitors in the 9th grade
*3rd place gelding halter 11-15 years old
*2nd place western pleasure senior exhibitor
*2nd place western horsemanship exhibitors in the 9th and 10th grade
*1st place Hunter Showmanship exhibitors in the 9th and 10th grade
*Grand Champion Senior Hunter Showmanship
Jaslynn Perkinson
*3rd place Mare Halter 16 years and over
*Honorable Mention Ranch Riding
Carley Thomas
*9th place intermediate Speed and Action Race
*10th place Intermediate Keyhole Race
Dana Thomas
*3rd place Junior Keyhole Race
*4th place Junior Flag Race
*5th place Junior Barrel Race
Addison Orengo
*3rd place Hunt Seat Over Fences Jr and Intermediate Exhibitor
*Honorable Mention Hunter Hack
Raegan Nobbe
7th place Mares 56” and under
Honorable Mention Hunt Seat Equitation exhibitors in the 9th and 10th grade
5th place Hunter Under Saddle 56” and under
– Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.