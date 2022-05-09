GREENSBURG – South Decatur Horse and Pony Judging Teams recently did well at State FFA trials.
The annual event, scheduled this year at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds in Danville, Indiana, teaches principles of horse and pony selection and evaluation and develops the ability to make sound decisions based on observations.
Each participant learns to express their decisions verbally and are critiqued on their delivery.
The event also teaches participants to appraise horses and ponies visually as a result of breeding and horse management systems.
The event is open to both 4-H and FFA students.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.