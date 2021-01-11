INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Small Business Development Center (SBDC) today announced applications are open for the Indiana Technical Assistance Program (INTAP) through Feb. 15, 2021. This statewide initiative connects small businesses with critical professional assistance to complete growth and improvement projects.
"INTAP helps businesses grow and thrive, especially in underserved communities, by helping them complete critical company projects they might not otherwise be able to pursue," Indiana SBDC State Director David Watkins said. "We've had clients utilize this program for a variety of professional assistance, everything from prototype development to business management systems. I strongly encourage small business owners to learn more about this program and see how it could help take their business to the next level."
Through INTAP, eligible small businesses may apply for up to $15,000 to complete projects that require specialized assistance or technical expertise such as app or technology development, intellectual property legal assistance and grant writing assistance for the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) programs. The program is administered by Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington's Cook Center for Entrepreneurship, which houses the South Central Indiana SBDC regional office.
"Ivy Tech Community College is pleased to support the Indiana Technical Assistance Program through our relationship with the Indiana SBDC at our host site at our Bloomington campus," Jennie Vaughan, chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington, said. "This is an important program that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship leading to jobs and investment across the state of Indiana. As a leader in entrepreneurship education, we help build the skills necessary to launch and grow small businesses, and this program aligns perfectly with our mission to help communities innovate and support their workforce development needs."
INTAP has assisted 60 businesses with completing projects since the program was launched in 2017. To be eligible for INTAP, Indiana small businesses must meet the following criteria:
- Be or become an Indiana SBDC client,
- Be registered to do business in Indiana,
- Be able to complete the project within five months and before Dec. 31, 2021, and
- Be able to demonstrate a positive impact after completion, including but not limited to new job creation, increased production or sales, or new market expansion.
Indiana companies are encouraged to learn more about eligibility requirements and submit applications online.
