State grant will help local PLTW programs

GREENSBURG — It was recently announced the Greensburg Community School Corporation received the Indiana Department of Education’s 2019 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Acceleration Grant.
GCSC Superintendent Tom Hunter said the school district will receive approximately $100,000 in grant monies for STEM initiatives.
The IDOE describes STEM education as encompassing “four academic disciplines – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – in an interdisciplinary and applied approach. STEM guides our vision of ensuring all K-12 Indiana students graduate with critical thinking skills.”
The IDOE also says Indiana students must have access to a world-class STEM education necessary to compete in an innovation-driven economy, and that STEM will “equip students with 21st century skills, preparing future generations of Hoosiers to thrive in STEM-related businesses and industries.”
The IDOE says the grants awarded will allow “districts to accelerate, scale, or implement a STEM curricula grounded in problem/project-based or inquiry-based pedagogy, and incorporating teacher training and support.”
In total, the IDOE said they received 77 proposals for the grant. This year, 34 school districts received the grant for the first time, including Greensburg schools.
As previously reported by the Daily News, the IDOE states the Indiana General Assembly appropriated funding in Fiscal Year 2020 to IDOE for STEM Program Alignment.
A portion of those funds are to be used to improve elementary and secondary student achievement and participation in STEM subjects throughout Indiana.
According to the IDOE, this will allow schools to expand STEM career exposure for students throughout the K-12 educational continuum.
“We’ll be using the funding for Project Lead the Way, training for staff and new programming that will be used in areas such as chemistry and mathematics software,” Hunter said. “We’re also going to be expanding the biomed portion of Project Lead the Way to the junior high. We’re also going to do more with Project Lead the Way at the elementary school.”
The Project Lead the Way organization says through their programs, students develop in-demand, transportable skills like problem solving, crucial and creative thinking, collaboration, and communication they’ll use both in school and out of school for the rest of their lives.
The latest local Project Lead the Way news comes from back in August when Greensburg Elementary School officially launched their Project Lead the Way program for fifth grade students. GES Intermediate Principal Mary Beth Meyer said this year students will complete a robotics and automation module where they will learn the engineering process as part of Project Lead the Way. Students will also become hands-on problem solvers and learn to collaborate with others.
Meyer said students will be covering 21st Century skills, in addition to science, math and reading.
Just as the grant name might indicate, the local superintendent said this will help boost their STEM programs and hopefully allow them to quickly move toward their goals.
“It [the grant] enables us to do more things quicker,” Hunter said. “It will allow us to accelerate our STEM program, which is what the grant is all about.”
