STATEHOUSE – Local communities will receive more than $3.4 million in state matching grants to steer toward much-needed road improvement projects, according to local legislators.
State Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville) said 218 towns, cities and counties throughout Indiana received a combined total of over $101 million through the Community Crossings Matching Grant program. Saunders supported legislation establishing the program in 2016 and its expansion in 2017. The Indiana Department of Transportation oversees and distributes these grants twice each year.
"Community Crossings grants allow for local governments to address some of their most critical infrastructure needs," Saunders said. "Getting funding to counties and cities for bridges and roads, all without raising taxes, is an incredible accomplishment for our state."
According to State Rep. Randy Lyness (R-West Harrison), the following communities received state matching grants:
- Franklin County $142,631;
- Rush County $650,478;
- Brookville $187,500;
- Carthage $130,115;
- Greensburg $475,439;
- Oldenburg $202,587;
- Osgood $990,943; and
- Rushville $664,275.
The City of Rushville plans to use the grant funds to complete the third and final phase of East 8th Street Road Reconstruction Project; and mill and resurface projects for Sexton from 11th Street to 13th Street, Cerro Gordo from 3rd Street to 2nd Street, Dover from Highway 52 to the dead end, Perkins Street from 11th Street to 13th Street and Gibson Parkway from 10th Street to 11th Street.
"Every dollar counts, and local governments don't always have the resources to fully fund larger projects," Lyness said. "Partnering with the state really helps our communities maintain our roads and bridges without stretching budgets beyond their means."
State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) said communities can use these funds for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage. Smaller municipalities must provide a 25 percent match in local funds, while large communities must provide a 50 percent match. State law requires that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.
"Investing in infrastructure is critical to ensuring our rural communities can compete in today's economy," Ziemke said. "Hoosiers need to be able to travel safely, and businesses require quality roads to transport goods and services, and connect with consumers and employees."
More information about the program and recipients can be found online at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.
-Information provided.
