INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of Rushville FFA members have been selected to serve as 2021-22 Indiana FFA State Officers. Seven officers were selected from the 16 applicants.
Nicholas Neuman was chosen to serve as secretary for the upcoming year.
Jeremiah Geise was chosen to serve as reporter for 2021-22.
During the 92nd Indiana FFA State Convention, the candidates participated in a rigorous interview and selection process from which the seven officers were selected.
Neuman, Geise and the other five elected officers will begin a year of service with Indiana FFA. The officers provide guidance and oversee the development of student-led organizations, which include more than 12,500 members statewide.
Along with promoting FFA, agriculture and agricultural education, other officer responsibilities include visiting FFA chapters, conducting FFA chapter visits, assisting at leadership conferences and hosting leadership development events.
2021-22 Indiana FFA Officers
- President: Kourtney Otte, Seymour FFA
- Northern Region VP: Tyler Kilmer, Tri-County FFA
- Southern Region VP: Abigail Stuckwish, Brownstown Central FFA
- Secretary: Nicholas Neuman, Rushville FFA
- Treasurer: Jordyn Wickard, Eastern Hancock FFA
- Reporter: Jeremiah Geise, Rushville FFA
- Sentinel: Madisen Carns, Mt Vernon, Fortville FFA
