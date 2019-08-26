State officials plan to address effects of ILEARN scores

GREENSBURG – Local officials and those from across the state are offering statements in regards to upcoming release of ILEARN test scores.
Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick provided a statement on the upcoming release of the 2019 ILEARN test results, citing the indication of lower achievement levels.
The ILEARN standardized test replaced the ISTEP test last school year.
ILEARN assesses the same Indiana Academic Standards as ISTEP, but leverages computer adaptive testing to better inform educators about students’ strengths and weaknesses, according to the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE).
Monday, McCormick said the Indiana Department of Education has been actively advocating for a new, modernized state-legislated accountability system that is fair, accurate, and transparent.
In response to the embargoed ILEARN results, McCormick said the IDOE is proposing legislative action addressing the negative impact on educators, schools, districts, and communities.
“Over the past two weeks, districts and schools received embargoed ILEARN scores,” McCormick said. “When compared to past ISTEP scores, the scores for Indiana’s new assessment, ILEARN, indicated lower achievement levels across the state in both English/language arts and mathematics.
“The combination of the rigors associated with this newly aligned college and career readiness assessment, national normative data, and the defined established performance cuts all contributed to the lower performance levels. While frustrating, performance dips at some level were expected, as previously experienced in 2014-2015 with the onset of the then newly implemented ISTEP.”
While currently embargoed, ILEARN scores will be made public Sept. 4.
McCormick plans to provide more detailed information and specific actions during a press conference scheduled for Aug. 28.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb also released a statement on the ILEARN results, essentially asking McCormick to support his request to the General Assembly that would see that this year’s test scores not have a negative effect on teachers and schools.
“The results of the 2018-19 ILEARN proficiency test are scheduled to be released next week.” Holcomb said. “The results will show a decrease compared to the previously administered ISTEP test. Since this is the first year of the ILEARN assessment, I will ask Superintendent McCormick to support my request that the General Assembly take action to hold schools harmless so the test scores do not have an adverse impact on teacher evaluations and schools’ letter grades for the 2018-19 school year. This action will ease the transition to ILEARN, which is a student assessment that allows Indiana to comply with federal ESSA [Every Student Succeeds Act] requirements.”
Greensburg Community Schools Superintendent Tom Hunter thinks the state is taking the correct approach.
“They are using rational behavior by looking at these results, and not using the data available to make erroneous judgements about teachers and schools,” Hunter said.
Hunter has been outspoken about the test in previous years. While he has said previously said they aim to educated the student and not teach for a test, he said they always strive for the best results possible.
“We’re working really hard at aligning everything to do the best we can on the test, but there only so many hours in the day,” Hunter said. “How do you want that time spent? The only people winning in this are the testing companies.”
This is an ongoing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
