INDIANAPOLIS – Secretary of State Holli Sullivan has accepted Decatur County’s plan to become a vote center county.
“I am proud to see another Indiana county offer choice and flexibility to voters by adopting vote centers. People in Decatur County will no longer have to ask, ‘Where is my polling location?” because this plan will allow voters to cast a ballot at any vote center in the county,” Sullivan said. “Thanks to the hard work and leadership of Clerk Adina Roberts and the Decatur County Election Board.”
A vote center is a polling location where any eligible voter in the county may cast a ballot.
Vote centers can reduce costs for counties, increase turnout, provide local election officials more flexibility and improve overall convenience for voters.
Decatur County will have 11 vote center locations across the county for voters to use on Election Day, starting during the 2022 Primary Election.
The vote center plan includes the following vote center locations to be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election Day:
1. First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg
2. Knights of St. John, 312 S. Wilder Street, Greensburg
3. Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Road, Greensburg
4. Bruner Event Center, 100 N. Webster Street, St. Paul
5. Clay Township Fire Dept., 8433 W. CR 100 S., Greensburg
6. Clarksburg Fire Dept., 6645 N. CR 700 E., Rushville
7. Letts Fire Dept., 4474 W. CR 700 S., Greensburg
8. Millhousen Fire Dept., 7935 S. CR 250 E., Greensburg
9. New Point Community Building, 8041 E. CR 195 S., Greensburg
10. Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main Street, Greensburg
11. Greensburg Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg
In Indiana, 56 counties use the vote center model.
