The DNR Division of State Parks recently honored volunteers, partners, and employees for their commitment to conserve, manage and interpret resources while creating memorable experiences for guests in 2020. Outstanding Volunteer Awards were given to two Hoosiers who shared their time and expertise with Indiana State Park properties.
Partnership Awards recognize cooperative efforts by a property and a community organization to support projects and facilities that serve property guests.
A Year to Volunteer was recognized for work on projects in partnership with Versailles State Park staff, including construction of a large observation deck at Bradt Natural Area, trail construction, replacement of flooring in the group camp recreation hall and other projects. This group, led by Char and Phil Roos, brought skilled volunteers from across the country to complete these projects.
Brown County State Park’s Patrick Haulter was Interpretive Naturalist of the Year for innovative programming and community engagement, including the development of a mountain biking training program for youth and adults, and creative virtual programming during the pandemic.
Garrett McAdams of Versailles was Assistant Property Manager of the Year for his leadership at Versailles State Park. He excelled in the oversight of property operations, including work with the Year to Volunteer group that spent a month serving at the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.