STATEHOUSE – State Rep. Jennifer Meltzer (R-Shelbyville) recently welcomed local students to the Statehouse where they participated in the Indiana House Page Program during the 2023 legislative session.
As pages, the students assisted lawmakers and staff with daily duties, toured offices of all branches of government in the Statehouse, and joined lawmakers on the House floor to witness and learn about the legislative process.
“I enjoy encouraging the next generation of Hoosiers to learn about history, stay engaged in their government and become leaders in their communities,” Meltzer said. “The page program is a fun, interactive experience that can make a lasting impact and I really hope to see more students from our area page next year.”
These area students served as pages during the 2023 legislative session:
Kaeleigh Amburgey, from Greensburg, attends North Decatur Elementary School;
Harper Bridges, from Greensburg, attends North Decatur Elementary School;
Macy Bultman, from Greensburg, attends Greensburg High School;
Tynira Johnson, from Greensburg, attends North Decatur Middle School;
Mackenzie Schneider, from Greensburg, attends North Decatur Elementary School; and
Lydia Schwartz (pictured with State Rep. Cory Criswell of Middletown), from Milroy, attends North Decatur Elementary School.
Meltzer said students ages 13 to 18 should consider participating during the 2024 legislative session.
Hoosiers can visit indianahouserepublicans.com/pageprogram or call 1-800-382-9841 to learn more.
Meltzer represents House District 73, which includes portions of Bartholomew, Decatur, Jennings and Shelby counties.
