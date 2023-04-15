STATEHOUSE – Carthage is set to receive $78,356 to complete much-needed road projects, according to State Reps. Cory Criswell (R-Middletown) and Lindsay Patterson (R-Brookville).
Funding is available through the state's Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, which can be used for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements and other items. In total, 224 towns, cities and counties will receive over $133.4 million in state matching grants.
"This program is a game-changer for rural communities like ours that may struggle to pay for costly, but needed, infrastructure projects," Criswell said, who serves on the House Roads and Transportation Committee. "Not only are we able to make ongoing improvements in our roads and bridges, but we are also doing it without taking on debt."
To qualify for the competitive grant, smaller municipalities provide a 25 percent match in local funds, while large communities provide a 50 percent match. State law requires 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. Since 2016, Community Crossings has awarded more than $1.27 billion to improve local roads and bridges.
"As a mother of two, I know how much time that can be spent on the road and how important it is for Hoosiers to be able to safely travel around our state," Patterson said. "Community Crossings Grants are a great tool to help our communities improve infrastructure and ensure roads are functioning for years to come."
A list of all communities receiving matching funds in the latest round is available here. Visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings to learn more about the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program and the next call for projects opening in July.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.