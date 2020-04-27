GREENSBURG – State Representatives Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) and Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) have offered their thoughts on the COVID-19 grant issued to Greensburg.
As of Monday morning, there were 194 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Decatur County. A total of 546 people have been tested.
Last week, it was announced Greensburg would receive $250,000 to provide loans to local small business owners who are LMI or to retain LMI (low-to-moderate income) jobs. According to the state, the funds will be processed through the local economic development revolving loan program.
As previously reported by the Daily News, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced last week 13 rural Hoosier communities would receive $1.96 million in federal grant funding through the new COVID-19 response program.
“Greensburg is the central city for Decatur County, and providing these funds to small businesses could help them rebound more quickly and save jobs,” Frye said. “It’s critical that we support our employers and job creators who have taken an overwhelming and unexpected hit and have limited means of recovering.”
Ziemke also spoke about how crucial this grant is for the southeastern Indiana community and its economy.
“Small businesses are at the core of Greensburg’s success, providing jobs and much-needed goods and services,” Ziemke said “For those already at the low- to moderate-income level, this health pandemic is devastating. Thanks to the action and creative thinking on behalf of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, these businesses will have a lifeline to hopefully get through this tough time.”
Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh said when the city was alerted OCRA was shifting priority to help businesses he knew they needed to apply for as much funding as possible. The mayor said the city’s small businesses continue to struggle, but he’s hopeful they can help provide some relief in this time of need.
In particular, Main Street Greensburg Executive Director Susan Burkhart said COVID-19 has had a “huge” impact on the city’s small businesses and how they operate.
Marsh also said this is just one of the ways that he and his team are advocating for the community daily.
The mayor added there are “great” organizations throughout the community that have stepped up, and they can now add this grant to their COVID-19 response toolkit.
Marsh said more information, requirements, details and the application process will soon be made available as guidelines are established.
The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
