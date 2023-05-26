GREENSBURG - Firefighting, which is a very rewarding career, requires a lot of training.
For new recruits, beyond interviews, written tests, health examinations and more, comes the fire academy with an average of 12 to 14 weeks of classroom and hands-on preparedness training.
This is a big commitment, especially for volunteers serving most of our communities who may have to travel over 45 minutes to the nearest training location.
State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) said that as the state faces a shortage in emergency responders, legislators are taking steps to set up a stronger regional training infrastructure for these valued public servants.
"A $7 million investment in the state's next two-year budget will help expand firefighter training opportunities, enhance existing training locations and provide a standardized training model across Indiana," Frye said. "We are also dedicating $10 million over the next five years to purchase necessary equipment for firefighting organizations through the Regional Public Safety Training Fund, which was originally included in legislation I authored but ultimately included into the budget bill."
Currently, the Indiana Fire and Public Safety Academy operates 14 training sites throughout the state. With the new funding Frye referenced, the number of sites could be doubled.
In the entire Southeast region, one training site is in Ripley County. The next nearest sites are more than 80 miles away in western Monroe or Hendricks counties, and other large gaps in training locations exist in other areas of the state. With volunteers working other full-time jobs and managing family commitments, traveling to training grounds is a big hinderance and a deterrent for joining community volunteer fire departments.
Compounding the problem, firefighters should continuously be trained, especially as technology and best practices are updated. With advancements being made to their equipment, the evolution of building structures and materials, and new scenarios to prepare for, they should never stop learning, Frye said.
For example, unlike a decade ago, firefighters now need to be prepared for cutting into hybrid or electric vehicles to avoid electrocution during victim extraction.
"By bridging the gap between departments and practice sites, we can better ensure our first responders' training continues to advance to meet industry standards," Frye said. "As chair of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs and Public Safety, I am dedicated to making sure Hoosiers and our communities continue to be served by well-trained emergency responders. These strong investments in firefighting training infrastructure and equipment are investments in our safety and will go a long way in helping to fill the fire emergency worker pipeline. As a retired firefighter, I am also committed to ensuring these public servants have the tools and training to make it back home safely."
Frye represents House District 67, which includes portions of Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
