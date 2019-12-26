State trooper 'fine' after New Point crash

DECATUR COUNTY — A state trooper was involved in an accident last Thursday in New Point, according to the Indiana State Police Versailles District.
Trooper Chris Howell was involved in a crash off the New Point exit of I-74 last week, but other than being sore he is fine, according to information provided by Public Information Officer Sgt. Stephen Wheeles’ social media page.
The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Dec. 19.
Cpl. Gary Jessee provided an update to the Daily News this week in regards to the incident.
“He’s [Howell] doing fine,” Jessee said. “The semi-truck driver was cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic. There was no reason for it other than not paying attention.”
Jessee said Howell’s vehicle was probably totaled due to the age of the vehicle and its condition.
Jessee also offered some words of advice to those on the road.
“Look both ways, look straight ahead, and then look both ways again,” Jessee said. “Also, keep your eyes on the road.”
