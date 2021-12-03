VERSAILLES — Two new state troopers, Gavin K. Ludwig of Chrisney and Clayton D. Saltzman of Boonville, were assigned to the Versailles Post this week. According to an ISP press release, the 81st Indiana State Police Recruit Academy celebrated their commencement on Thursday.
Twenty-nine new State Police officers heard the oath of office from The Honorable Judge Christopher M. Goff of the Indiana Supreme Court before receiving their official identification and badge.
These officers completed their modern police training of more than 1,100 hours over 25 weeks. Studies included but were not limited to defensive tactics, firearms, impaired driving detection and deescalation.
The mission of the Indiana State Police is to protect life and property within the State of Indiana from all threats, to investigate and deter crime and to promote roadway safety by upholding state laws, according to their website. New troopers are expected to achieve these goals through effective patrols, investigations, intelligence gathering and innovative application of current technology.
Each graduating trooper was assigned to one of 14 State Police Posts across Indiana. During their first three months, each new trooper will be assigned an experienced Field Training Officer to work alongside.
This field training allows the less experienced officers to put practical application to the training they received through the formal police training. After successfully completing this field training, the new troopers will be assigned a state police patrol vehicle and begin solo patrol in their assigned district.
