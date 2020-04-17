Stay-at-home order extended until May 1

GREENSBURG — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday his stay-at-home order has been extended until May 1.
The Indiana State Department of Health has reported a total of 10,154 positive COVID-19 cases as of press time Friday. Additionally, 54,785 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.
In Decatur County, 165 residents have tested positive, and 270 tests have been conducted in the area. There have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths locally.
This news arrives just days after the Decatur County Commissioners extended the current local “orange” travel advisory for another seven days.
As previously reported by the Daily News, the local travel advisory (a “watch”) has been extended until April 23, at which point the county leaders will revisit the issue and make another ruling.
According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, a “watch” means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public.
During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
Earlier this week, Sean Durbin from the Decatur County Health Department said he believes Decatur County is near its peak when it comes to COVID-19 cases.
“I believe we are at or near the peak,” Durbin said. “The peak doesn’t end the need for proper mitigation. Our goal with the extreme social distancing is to flatten the peak. The very design was to keep our healthcare systems from being overwhelmed by too many patients at the same time. We will still see cases and deaths. Hopefully, they will be less per day, but may last for a long time.”
Durbin also added that the data isn’t really there to make any projections as to when normalcy will return. He said he hopes we will see a slow phase in as conditions warrant, and until widespread antibody testing is available, a premature return to normal could have tragic results.
He also advises Decatur County residents and Hoosiers to take these orders seriously, including the stay-at-home order. Additionally, he says to wash your hands often, don’t touch your face and maintain 6 to 10 feet of social distancing.
Hoosiers should also be cognizant of COVID-19-related scams.
Coronavirus-related scams can range from cancelled travel and vacation refunds, to mobile donations, to funding requests for organizations, to churches asking for assistance, and even to health officials with false virus information and IRS imposter requesting direct deposit information for stimulus checks.
Those who believe they have received a suspicious phone call or email are encouraged to call the Office of the Attorney General at 1-800-382-5516.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.