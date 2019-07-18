Stay safe in the extreme heat

GREENSBURG — Temperatures are expected to reach scorching levels over the next few days.
The National Weather Service has issued an Excess Heat Warning with some areas across the state reaching temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and the heat index reaching as high as 105-110 degrees.
The hottest conditions, according to the National Weather Service, are expected today and Saturday.
Heat causes more fatalities each year than floods, lightning, tornadoes and hurricanes, according to the NWS.
The Decatur County Emergency Management Agency and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security offered some safety tips to Hoosiers as they prepare to endure the heatwave.
Local Emergency Management Agency Director Brad Speer is reminding everyone to be aware and keep safety in mind.
“Stay hydrated and get in an air-conditioned room if you can throughout the day,” Speer said. “Just look out for everyone. Check on the elderly, kids and pets.”
While there are no cooling stations set up in Decatur County at the moment due to not receiving any requests, Speer said they have them available if the need presents itself.
“If the need does arise, we do have resources available at some public buildings,” Speer said.
According to the IDHS, the high temperatures can cause heat cramps, heat exhaustion and even heat stroke.
Heat cramps, which can begin when the body temperature rises up to 102 degrees, can be treated by moving to a shaded area or cool place to rest, putting cold rags on the wrists, neck and face, stretching or drinking water or a sports drink. The IDHS says to refrain from drinking caffeinated beverages because they can dehydrate the body more quickly.
Heat exhaustion, with symptoms such as cramping, faint feeling, nausea or vomiting, excessive sweating, a rapid or weak pulse, and a flushed looking appearance, can also be treated by hydrating with a sports drink or water, cold rags or moving to a shaded area or cool place to rest. However, if there is no improvement, or if a person cannot drink fluids, the IDHS says to take them to the emergency room immediately.
Heat stroke, which the IDHS says is the most severe of heat related illnesses, occurs when the body can no longer cool itself. It can result in death if action is not taken in a proper manner. Symptoms of a heat stroke include a body temperature of more than 103 degrees, warm skin, headache, no sweating, nausea or vomiting, rapid or strong pulse and possible unconsciousness.
According to the IDHS, if these symptoms arise, move to a shaded area or a cool place and rest, put ice under the armpits and the groin area, drink water or preferably a sports drink. The IDHS says if there is no improvement, the body temperature does not decrease or an individual cannot or will not consume fluids, go to the emergency room immediately or call 911.
To prepare your home for the heat, the IDHS says you can battle the conditions by using a cardboard or reflective material in windows to reflect the sun’s rays, install weather stripping around doors and windows to keep warm air out and cool air in, and if possible, add window air-conditioning units to keep air circulating in the home.
The IDHS also says to stay hydrated and nourished, eat small meals more frequently, take time to cool off, never leave animals, children or the elderly inside a vehicle, dress appropriately for the temperatures such as using loose fitting and light-colored clothing, and protecting the skin and eyes with SPF sunscreen and with sunglasses.
For more information, visit www.in.gov/dhs.
