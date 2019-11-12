GREENSBURG – The Front and Center Players recently presented their yearly variety show, “Stayin’ Alive in the ‘70s.”
The 20 member cast entertained a full house at the TCP Playhouse with comedic skits centered around popular media advertisements, television shows and some just plain silliness from the 1970s.
Chilly breezes blew the early-season snow around outside, while in the TCP Playhouse audience members laughed and cheered for the excited thespians on stage.
Channeling their best “Pink Ladies” from the musical “Grease,” Kathy Minor and Ann Smith lip synched to the ‘50s hit “Beauty School Dropout.”
Matthew Burkhart quizzed show host Bryan Collins and Greensburg Police Chief Brendan Bridges regarding the whereabouts of the famed television puppet show “Sesame Street.”
The whole cast took the stage for a hilarious send-up of the game show “Family Feud,” with ‘70s sitcom families the Brady Bunch and the Partridge Family competing for humor – all in the first half of the slightly longer than 60 minute show.
“This is our eighth year of working together, and every year, when I see this group working so hard, I sometimes think it can’t get any better. But each year, they prove me wrong,” Special Olympics volunteer and troupe director Jenny Maddux said.
Beginning this year just after Labor Day, the troupe, consisting of actors in their 20s to more seasoned 50-somethings, wrote, blocked and rehearsed the entire production. Guided only by their directors, Maddux and fellow ARC volunteer Carrie Shumaker, the cast of the show shared hilarious, and often tongue-in-cheek mock-ups of ‘70s media and pop culture.
And the actors seemed to enjoyed the fun as well as their loving audience.
“I don’t care if we’re on or off stage, I still have fun,” said cast member Brad Kiel.
The evening also served as a meeting for FAC Players’ main sponsors, the ARC of Decatur County, an advocacy group for individuals with disabilities.
The ARC of Indiana was established in 1956 by parents of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities who joined together to build a better and more accepting world for their children. The organization boasts more than 27,000 members and 43 chapters in Indiana, and 140,000 members in over 700 chapters nationwide.
Currently in search of board members, the ARC of Indiana, chaired by coordinator Teresa Hooten, empowers families with information and resources to assist them in their journey of raising a child with a disability to lead a full and meaningful life.
Strictly a volunteer organization, the ARC serves to empower people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities to be self-sufficient and independent to the greatest extent possible.
Through support of functions such as the Front and Center Players annual variety show and the “Polar Plunge” in early spring, the ARC seeks to inspire positive change in public policy and public attitudes.
Serving as President of the Decatur County ARC is Teresa Hootenp; she can be reached with any questions at 812-663-8587.
Information concerning the ARC and their mission is available at www.thearcofdecaturcounty.org.
