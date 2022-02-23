GREENSBURG — Madison Gould, a student at St. Mary’s Catholic School, won the 2022 Oratorical Contest held recently at Greensburg Community High School’s Goddard Auditorium.
This year’s topic was “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.”
Eight contestants took on the challenge by writing, preparing, and presenting their four to five minute speech in front of a live audience and local judges.
Gould was awarded first place and a cash prize. In addition, Gould and second place finisher Wade Schutte will have a chance to compete at the regional level where they will compete against winners from other Optimist clubs in the area on Sunday, March 6.
The winner of the regional competition will have a chance to win a scholarship, and then possibly move on to compete in the Optimist International World Championship for a chance to win an additional $5,000 or up to another $15,000 scholarship.
Gould is the daughter of Danielle and Greg Gould. Schutte is the son of Staci and Ben Schutte.
“All of our contestants did a fantastic job relating and presenting their take on this year’s theme,” said Optimist Club President Glenn Tebbe. “Madison’s personal quest for perseverance and solutions to staying optimistic even in challenging times was very moving. The members of our Optimist Club have no doubt that these student participants have a bright and optimistic future ahead of them.”
The Optimist Club of Greensburg has been participating in the Optimist Oratorical Contest for many years and plays an active role in the Decatur County community.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with more than 80,000 adult and youth members in almost 3,000 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico and throughout the world.
The Optimist Oratorical Contest is one of the organization’s most popular programs, with more than 2,000 clubs participating annually.
With the motto “Bringing Out the Best in Youth, in our Communities, and in Ourselves,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year.
To learn more about Optimist International, call (314) 371-6000 or visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org.
