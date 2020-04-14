GREENSBURG – With severe weather hitting the Hoosier state in recent weeks and being in the midst of the spring season, now is the time to remember safety.
According to Ready.Gov, a national public service campaign designed to educate and empower the American people to prepare for, respond to and mitigate emergencies including natural and man-made disaster, the goal of their campaign is to promote preparedness through public involvement.
First and foremost, always pay attention to weather reports. That is a sentiment echoed by not only those at the national level, but from Decatur County Emergency Management Agency Director Brad Speer.
Ready.Gov recommends four key steps:
(1) Stay informed about the different types of emergencies that could occur and their appropriate responses;
(2) Make a family emergency plan;
(3) Build an emergency supply kit, and;
(4) Get involved in your community by taking action to prepare for emergencies.
When it comes to tornadoes, Ready.Gov says to take action immediately – that includes taking shelter. The organization says the Midwest has a greater risk for tornadoes.
Ready.Gov recommends the following:
• If you can safely get to a sturdy building, then do so immediately.
• Go to a safe room, basement, or storm cellar.
• If you are in a building with no basement, then get to a small interior room on the lowest level.
• Stay away from windows, doors, and outside walls.
• Do not get under an overpass or bridge. You’re safer in a low, flat location.
• Watch out for flying debris that can cause injury or death.
• Use your arms to protect your head and neck.
As for floods, do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters. The organization says just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away. Also, stay off bridges that are over fast moving water.
Lastly, for thunderstorms and lightning, move from the outdoors into a building or a car, pay attention to alerts and warnings, unplug appliances, and do not use landline phones.
Through the Nixle program, Decatur County residents can receive updates and alerts from the emergency management agency, such as weather updates, road closures, and reports of accidents or other hazards by texting decaturco to 888777
After the severe weather has passed, listen to authorities and weather forecasts for information on whether it is safe to go outside and instructions regarding potential flash flooding. Also, watch for fallen power lines and trees and eport them immediately.
For more information, visit www.ready.gov.
