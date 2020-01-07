BATESVILLE – Kids Discovery Factory and Hillenbrand Inc. are excited to announce the renewal of a two-year STEAM Camp Title Sponsor Agreement.
Hillenbrand will serve as the Title Sponsor for the 2020 and 2021 Kids Discovery Factory STEAM Camps.
Hillenbrand’s generosity will support exciting hands-on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics experiences for regional students in kindergarten through 6th grade. More than 800 students from 13 southeastern Indiana communities have attended previous Kids Discovery Factory STEAM camps.
The 2020 STEAM Camp will take place July 13-16 in Batesville.
“Engaging with students and helping them get excited about STEAM learning is important to the development of Hillenbrand’s workforce pipeline,” said Glennis Williams, SVP and chief human resource officer, Hillenbrand. “We’re proud of the work Kids Discovery Factory does in the community and we’re pleased to continue to sponsor the camp and help get kids excited about careers in STEAM fields.”
For more information, visit www.KidsDiscoveryFactory.org or call 812-932-KIDS.
Information provided
