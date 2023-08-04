RUSHVILLE – The 75th annual “steam show” continues through Sunday at Caldwell Pioneer Acres, 3707 S. CR 200 W., a few miles southwest of Rushville.
Officially known as the Annual Reunion of the Pioneer Engineers’ Club of Indiana, the event is a living museum of sorts and a tribute to simpler times when steam was king and equipment was built to last a lifetime – or longer!
Th steam engines, tractors and other antique equipment on display attract visitors from throughout the United States and beyond.
The cost for admission is $10 a day. Children ages 12-and-under are admitted free of charge. Gates are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Featured at this year’s reunion are Peerless steam engines and International Harvester tractors and engines, and there are dozens of steam engines and hundreds of tractors, gas engines and more.
Children get in the action through Sunday with games and a kid’s pedal pull at 10 a.m. Saturday.
There will be live music Saturday evening, and a highlight of the event, the Spark Show, will take place after dark Saturday.
Some of the other activities at the event include a parade at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; plowing demonstrations and field events; various demonstrations of historical agricultural machinery and equipment; woodworking and blacksmith shops; a working line shaft machine shop; entertainment; sawmilling and threshing.
A large flea market area is also available as are food and craft vendors.
A Catholic Mass will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Hall and a non-denominational Christian service is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the Hall.
For more information on the reunion, visit www.pioneerengineers.com.
