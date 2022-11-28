GREENSBURG – The GDC Chamber of Commerce recently hosted their monthly Leaders and Lagers event, which featured the Stellar Team consisting of about several local organizations working together to improve the quality of life for local residents by making continuous community improvements.
Stellar was a project put together by OCRA, the Office of Community Rural Affairs, and headed by Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch. According to Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh, Stellar put an emphasis on placemaking.
According to the OCRA website, given the increased competitiveness within economic development, a regionalism trend evolved to provides resources for transformative quality of place, community and regional improvements through annual designation. This project is the Stellar Communities Program.
Chamber Executive Director Dawn Lowe introduced the speakers (including herself as part of the team): Mayor Marsh, Greensburg Clerk-Treasurer Amy Borns, Visit Greensburg Director Phillip Deiwert, Main Street Greensburg Executive Director Rose Cronley and Greensburg Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Bryan Robbins.
“The city is involved [in the Stellar Initiative] in a few different ways,” Borns said. “One, we help with the coordination of the project because we often have the engineer and the street department involved... Also, we receive grants, and when we get grants it has to go through the municipality.”
Deiwert explained his involvement through Visit Greensburg, an agency of Decatur County government. Tourism dollars from the community are redistributed back into the community through initiatives like the dog park.
Main Street Greensburg works with small business lending, the farmer’s market, the food truck festival and the holiday walk, among other things.
Robbins explained that it’s impossible to attract or develop businesses without people, which is why the EDC hopes to improve conditions to attract and retain new citizens.
“You can’t attract people without quality of life initiatives,” Robbins said. “That’s been a huge shift in economic development... We’re just as excited about the dog park as we are shovel-ready sites.”
Washington Township, Decatur County Community Foundation and Parks and Recreation are also team members but were unable to attend the recent event.
Some previous Stellar projects include building up Rebekah Park with the dog park, splash pad, pavilion and pickleball courts, improving the south side of the town square and improving the corner of Lincoln and Main Street by removing the “sign graveyard.”
“Stellar may be coming back next year in a revised version,” Mayor Marsh said. “We are with Dawn’s invitation to rebrand, reignite and reemphasize the discussions that come from the Stellar community and what the [local] community wants to see. The city is wrapping up a comprehensive plan that’s been going on for two years. We see quality of life projects ranked high on there, we know housing, workforce, development and trade schools and education can somehow be tied in.”
