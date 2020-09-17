RUSHVILLE – With health concerns over the current COVID-19 pandemic, many can’t get out and about like they used to and some may be bored sitting at home. If you have ever thought about getting a computer but realize you don’t know much about them, The Open Resource can help.
Individuals at The Open Resource can give you a computer device of your own and they can show you the basics in how to use it and make it a safe process. The computer devices have been donated from businesses and other sources as they routinely upgrade their equipment.
The Open Resource technology volunteer carefully assesses the donated items to make sure that everything is in working order. There is no charge to “adopt” a digital device.
The Open Resource also offers assistance in using the new equipment. Members of The Open Resource will do step-by-step training. If you know nothing about computers or how to use the Internet, but want to learn, this is the place.
Another way to take advantage of The Open Resource is the Webinar Wednesday series which offers a variety of useful topics and will have self-study tutorials after each webinar. On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the topic is How to Use the Cloud (Internet) to Store your Files and Photos. On Wednesday, Oct. 7, the webinar is on Internet Safety and Security.
Register for these free webinars by going to https://www.theopenresource.org/ and click the pull down tab under Webinars/tutorials. If you are interested and want more information about any of our programs, contact our own Professor PC Ron Shields at rlshields@outlook.com.
The Open Resource is a nonprofit 501©(3) organization located at 103 N. Main Street, Suite 100, in Rushville and is currently open by appointment only. Leave a message at 765-560-3337 and you will soon get a return call. There is no charge for the services although donations are welcome to help continue the work. One of the goals of The Open Resource is to support the digital inclusion concepts promoted by the Rush County Broadband Task Force.
