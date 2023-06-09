GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Community Foundation has announced the 2022/2023 recipients of the Stephen Decatur Award; Doug and the late JoAnn Fry are this year’s honorees.
Since 2001, the Stephen Decatur Award has recognized volunteers who have gone above and beyond for Decatur County.
The award was presented by DCCF board member Tom Horan, who shared a long list of the couples’ involvements. From the local Chamber of Commerce, Decatur County Memorial Hospital, the Greensburg Country Club, the Decatur County United Fund, the Greensburg Public Library, the local Meals on Wheels organization, hospice, the Decatur County Board of Health and the DCCF itself, the Frys spent many years giving back to their community.
The award was presented during the DCCF’s annual meeting, which celebrated the organization’s 30 years of serving the community.
Current board President Kristi Jarvis led the meeting, which took place at the Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp.
Besides naming the Stephen Decatur recipients, meeting highlights included project updates from two recent grant recipients.
Nancy Wamsley of South Decatur Elementary spoke about the Magic Tree House project she has worked on for her fourth-grade students, while Chris and Carrie Kallal from the Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp shared updates on their pool and pond renovations.
DCCF Grants Manager Gracie Maxwell-Shonk noted that South Decatur Elementary and the Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp were just two of more than 30 grant recipients last year.
In total, $286,545.50 in grants were awarded. In addition, 104 scholarships were handed out totaling $499,276.
“We thank our donors for allowing us the privilege of being able to help shepherd their philanthropic dollars towards projects that continue to improve the world right here where we live,” DCCF Executive Director Tami Wenning told the crowd. “Because of the continued generosity of so many of you through the years, there is no one in this entire county who hasn’t been impacted by something YOUR Community Foundation has helped with.”
The DCCF’s’s mission is to inspire the generosity of our community to create a lasting impact.
To learn more about how you can make a lasting impact, contact the Foundation at 812-662-6364 or via email at info@dccfound.org.
