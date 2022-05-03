WABASH – Beacon Credit Union has named Emily Stites as Retail Lending Manager.
Stites’ responsibilities will include strategic leadership and oversight of retail loan origination, underwriting and processing areas. She will also manage the Credit Union’s Retail Loan Processing Center, underwriting tools and support systems to ensure optimal performance and service for over 46,000 Beacon members.
“We are pleased to have someone of Emily’s caliber and knowledge leading our retail lending area” said Trisha Loker, Chief Credit Officer. “She adds significant value to help lead the Credit Union’s growth while continuing to offer our
members an efficient and smooth experience for their lending needs.”
Stites joined Beacon in 2011 as a Credit Analyst while earning Sr. Credit Analyst designation in 2015. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance, Marketing and Business Administration from Indiana State University, an MBA from
Anderson University and a Doctorate of Business Administration, Leadership from Liberty University. Stites resides in Wabash, Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.