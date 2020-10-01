GREENSBURG — Matthew Stone was recently named Greensburg Optimist Club “Firefighter of the Year” during a breakfast meeting at Greensburg Fire Station 1.
“We’ve been doing this Officer of the Year award since 1996, and it’s always a little difficult to single out just one of the firefighters like this because when it comes to public service dedication, the spirit of optimism and community service, they’re all good at these. Our firefighters display these attributes daily,” said Greensburg Assistant Fire Chief Brian Wenning.
Wenning complimented all the volunteer and full-time firefighters saying, “We all have the same training, we all have the same dedication to service, to saving lives, and the brotherhood of firefighters as well. This year’s recipient has all the qualities I’ve talked about.”
At 19 years old, Stone became an EMT to help the Greensburg Fire Department with medical as well as fire calls. In 2010, he was hired by Decatur County EMS, and in 2015 he became a paramedic.
In 2018, Stone was named Chief of the Marion Township Fire Department and was also named Chairman of the Decatur County Fireman’s Association. He has been instrumental in installing the 800 range radio system, something described as a “big project to which he spent a lot of time,” getting it online in September, and now all firehouses in the county are on the system.
Stone, along with wife, Cassandra, and three children, are members of St. Mary’s Church.
Cassandra and the Stone’s children surprised this year’s award recipient by attending the breakfast and walking up while he took the microphone.
“Thank you very much. I’m glad that I don’t have to bore you with a bunch of radio talk. I’ve been talking about that so much lately I don’t want to talk about that anymore!” he said. “It’s funny, the day that Brian reached out to me with some weird quiz questions I kind of had a suspicion this was in the works, but when the wife wanted me to help get everyone ready two hours before school I knew something wasn’t quite right!”
Stone dedicated the award to his family, saying, “Cassandra gets very irritated when she hears me say, ‘I’m gonna run to the firehouse for a second’ because she hears that a lot. The amount of time they give up to allow me to have this passion is instrumental, and so this award goes to them.”
He thanked Cassandra and each of his children and photos were taken.
After the presentation, Optimist Club member Bill Wenning asked Stone where he got the passion for firefighting to which Stone replied, “It started generations ago, actually.”
Stone’s grandfather, Bill Stone, was an initial member of the Millhousen Fire Department that was started in 1953. He was a member and a chief of the department for several years, passing the chief position to Steve Stone, Matt’s father. Stone served with cousins when first joining, and Matt said, “It’s always been a part of my family, starting several years ago. I’ve loved every minute of it since I was a wee little guy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.