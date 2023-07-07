A ribbon cutting for Stonebridge Trucking, 1440 S. CR 600 E., Greensburg, was held June 24.
StoneBridge Trucking is a local, family-owned trucking company based in Greensburg and specializing in expediting and small-load trucking. With a fleet of box trucks, sprinter, and cargo vans, StoneBridge can deliver anywhere in the United States and Ontario, Canada.
Butch Kennedy is the founder of StoneBridge Trucking and is the father of StoneBridge CEO Shane Kennedy. In 1990, Butch started StoneBridge Trucking with one mission - "Bridge our Customers to Theirs" - and now has more than 45 years of transportation and logistics experience.
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greensburg Decatur County Chamber of Commerce collaborated on the ribbon cutting ceremony with stories and the history of StoneBridge Trucking shared, truck drivers and their families in attendance, live broadcasts by local radio, and State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) in attendance as a keynote speaker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.