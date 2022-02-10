GREENSBURG - Motorists traveling around town lately have likely noticed a few stop signs that had been there for years have been removed.
According to Mayor Josh Marsh, the city of Greensburg is always looking for opportunities to improve the flow of traffic on city streets, and the removal of unnecessary, inefficient and inappropriate stop signs is just one way of improving the efficiency of travel.
"Needlessly requiring vehicles to stop creates delay for motorists, reduces the efficiency of operation of vehicles resulting from vehicles slowing or stopping and then accelerating to return to operating speeds, and emits unnecessary vehicle exhaust into the environment," Marsh said. "In addition, many motorists fail to come to a complete stop at many stop signs when the motorists don’t believe the stop is necessary, thereby creating the habit of not stopping at any stop sign - even ones that are important for the safety of the motoring public and pedestrians."
The intersections where stop signs have been removed are:
Barbara Boulevard approaching Richards Street/Lisa Lane;
Fourth Street approaching East Street;
Greenview Drive approaching Macy Lane;
Veterans Way approaching Moscow Road;
Washington Street approaching Anderson Street; and,
Washington Street approaching Monfort Street.
The Greensburg City Council has a Traffic Committee consisting of the Mayor, Chief of Police, Fire Chief, Street Commissioner, a member of the City Council and the City Engineer. All revisions to traffic control devices (traffic signs, pavement markings, traffic signals and flashing beacons) within the city are reviewed by that committee.
When changes to regulatory traffic control devices are identified or requested, such changes are reviewed by the committee and a recommendation is made to the City Council.
All regulatory changes must be implemented by an ordinance voted on and passed by the Council. Per Indiana State statue, this must be done under two readings.
In addition to the above procedures, Indiana State Statute (IC 9-21-4-1) requires that a governmental agency in Indiana that is responsible for the signing, marking, and erection of traffic control devices on streets and highways within Indiana shall follow the Indiana Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways.
The manual has very detailed warrants for the installation of all-way stops. Those warrants are generally in regards to traffic volume (both vehicular and pedestrian) traveling through the intersections, crashes at the location, etc.
"None of the six intersections which had the stop signs removed met any of the warrants for all-way stop control," Marsh said. "If anyone’s interest in the stop signs is as a speed control device, the manual specifically prohibits the use of stop signs for speed control. Where issues with excessive speed are encountered, the appropriate action is enforcement of that speed limit."
The mayor additionally noted that the accompanying pavement markings (the broad white lines usually found painted on the street adjacent to stop signs) have no regulatory authority and are there only to inform drivers where they are to stop their vehicle. The unnecessary stop lines that remain at those intersections where stop signs have been removed will also be removed when weather and time permit.
Currently, there are not any plans to add new stop signs anywhere in town.
"As we all know when we receive our first driver's license, driving is a privilege. It is a privilege that comes with great responsibility and requires all of your attention," Mayor Marsh said. "It is very common for drivers to not stop for stop signs. Some of the formulation of those habits results form the excessive use of stop signs at locations where drivers know they really don’t need to stop. Unfortunately, those bad habits are carried to locations where a complete and proper stop is required for the orderly and safe movement of traffic. Driving requires our full undivided attention for the safe operation of their vehicle, which includes observing new traffic control devices."
He added that the city of Greensburg is committed to the safe, orderly and efficient movement of traffic.
"We monitor the installation and condition of our traffic control devices regularly and going forward will continue to implement data driven traffic engineering principals to modernize our street system," he said.
Residents with concerns or who have questions regarding traffic flow and/or control may call the City Engineer's Office at 812-663-3344.
