Stop the Bleed training being offered

GREENSBURG – St. Vincent Trauma Services, along with their Statflight service, are hosting free Stop the Bleed training sessions at three different times today (Aug. 14).
The event is also being held in conjunction with Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
The training sessions are scheduled for 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. at Koenig Equipment in Greensburg.
Pre-registration is not required. Those interested can simply show up to participate.
Stop the Bleed, which was launched as a national campaign by the White House in 2015, has two main goals, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. The first is to inform and empower the public to become trained in basic trauma care to stop or slow bleeding during emergencies. The second is to increase bystander access to bleeding control kits.
The St. Vincent trauma team will show local residents how to address emergency situations and how to stop bleeding in those instances.
According to St. Vincent, StatFlight is an emergency medical helicopter service that provides high-level critical care and rapid transportation.
Statflight paramedic Alex Jones is encouraging the community to attend this important event.
“We do a lot of educational events with communities,” Jones said. “If something happens, we want them to be prepared. We’ll be showing how to use a tourniquet, wound packing, what to do if your bleeding won’t stop, when to call 911, and other safety measures.”
Jones said they are currently expecting approximately 150 local residents to attend the event.
“We’ll have enough people there to keep everyone up to speed,” Jones said.
For St. Vincent, holding the event in Decatur County was important due to the amount of equipment farmers work with on a day-to-day basis.
“We’ve taught a lot of these classes, but we enjoy it,” Jones said.
----
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.