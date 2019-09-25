'Stop the Bleed' training held at NDHS

GREENSBURG – Decatur County Community Schools staff recently attended “Stop the Bleed” training.
The training, organized by North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School agriculture teacher Elizabeth Fry, came together after Fry and her FFA officers attended training and were certified for “Stop the Bleed.”
“It is a fairly quick, basic training that helps you know what to do in an emergency,” Fry said.
“Stop the Bleed,” which was launched as a national campaign by the White House in 2015, has two main goals, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. The first is to inform and empower the public to become trained in basic trauma care to stop or slow bleeding during emergencies. The second is to increase bystander access to bleeding control kits.
State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) had one of his bills passed earlier this year, House Bill 1063, that places bleeding trauma kits in all public and charter schools across the state at no charge to the schools.
Emergency personnel from St. Vincent were on the scene at NDHS this week to guide staff members during their training session.
Fry said approximately 43 staff members signed up for the training.
“If at least five staff members get certified from each school, Homeland Security will provide three emergency packs to each school for no charge, and it sounds like we will be able to accomplish that,” Fry said.
The summary of steps for “Stop the Bleed” include alerting 911, finding the source of bleeding, compressing with pressure and packing, compressing with a tourniquet, and waiting for help to arrive.
When it came to organizing the training session, Fry also received help from one of her FFA students, Derek Litmer.
“Since I participated in the training, I was able to offer my opinion on how it was helpful,” Litmer said.
Fry spoke about the importance of the training session.
“It’s something that no one wants to think about, and hopefully it never happens, but at least maybe we will be prepared if something does happen,” Fry said.
For more information, visit www.bleedingcontrol.org
