RUSHVILLE – A small, unexpected but surprisingly strong pop up storm caused problems around town Friday evening, with the north side taking the worst of it.
Several trees and limbs were reported down and other storm-related damage was widespread.
Mayor Mike Pavey released the following statement Sunday.
Friday night our community experienced a storm whose timing and intensity could have resulted in much, much worse impact then it did.
We escaped the night with few minor injuries, but no loss of life, and for that we are eternally thankful. What the storm did cause was a number of inconveniences for the community at the start of the holiday weekend.
I want to thank all the city departments who in that moment were thrust into emergency mode. Please understand that some departments were shorthanded due employee scheduling for the holidays, but those who were available worked tirelessly Friday night in an attempt to begin to manage the cleanup.
We also need to thank the community, both the city and county. Whether it was the numerous private citizens who jumped in and helped out in the efforts, or if it was companies, contractors or groups that got involved (Davis Towing – Bruce, Gary and their employees, the Fair Board and their event volunteers, EMA to name just a few), it was all appreciated.
Bright and early Saturday morning city employees went back to work cleaning up the city enough that all the holiday events could continue as planned. After a full day in the sun they were able to accomplish those goals. …
Tuesday, the remaining damage will be accessed, repairs will begin and clean-up work will continue. ...
The Rushville Police Department was among those buildings that suffered damage.
Rushville Chief of Police Craig Tucker shared the following via social media.
It was a long night for the Rushville Police Department, but thankfully no one was hurt, especially the two employees who were in the building at the time of the storm.
The south communications tower at our facility buckled, causing the upper sections to fall on the roof over the administrative wing and communications center of the Rushville Police Department. We sustained a fair amount of damage, but the building is structurally sound and operations are uninhibited.
The south tower will be dismantled, and all communications equipment that was located there will eventually be moved to the north tower.
No emergency services were compromised during this event and communications were not adversely affected by the tower collapse. We were able to maintain full functionality before, during and after the severe weather event. One of our communications engineers was on site until early morning evaluating our situation to insure we can continue to fulfill our mission. ...
The storm also kept the Rushville Fire Department busy. The RFD shared the following on their Facebook page.
From around 7:55 p.m. until 1:10 a.m. the Rushville City Fire Department was dispatched to 8 calls ranging from medical to weather to a stove fire.
Also during that time, we responded to assist with a tree down in power lines, a tree down in the street, a cable across Main Street and a tree down in a yard with no hazards … for a total of 13 call or assists in a 5 hour period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.