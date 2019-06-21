GREENSBURG – Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, will be making an appearance June 30 at the Decatur County Historical Society.
Well, actually, that's not true.
As every history buff knows, President Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth on Good Friday, April 14, 1865, while attending a play at Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C.. The Civil War had just ended five days prior to that, when General Robert E. Lee surrendered to the Union army.
So, more accurately, WTRE and the Historical Society are partnering to bring renowned actor and historical figure impersonator Danny Russell to the lawn at the Historical Society. Russel is a three-time grant recipient honored by the Indiana Arts Commission for his theatrical work who travels the country bringing Lincoln back to life.
A professional actor for more than 30 years with advanced training from Chicago Actors Studio, Russel tours nationally portraying historical characters. With 30 bookings during the month of June, Russel travels often.
"I recently returned from Oklahoma City where I portrayed President Lincoln for an audience of 700," Russel said. "At the Historical Society, I'll be sharing his often-overlooked Indiana boyhood during which he lost his mother and sister, taught himself to read and learned the value of hard work."
Russel frequently appears as Lincoln.
"I just enjoy the hilarity of his sense of humor," he explained. "He was so intelligent, and always had an insightful commentary on the human condition."
Also on the schedule for a day of storytelling on the lawn of the Historical Society will be the Alma Taylor story, as researched by local Melanie Maxwell.
Inspired by an article printed in the Daily News late last year titled, "Who is Alma Taylor?" Maxwell has researched extensively at the Historical Society and the archives the Decatur County Greensburg Public Library, and what she found is interesting and surprising.
"I found a lot of information on Find-a-Grave.com, Newspapers.com, and Ancestry.com," said Maxwell.
Taylor lived a fascinating and eclectic life, living in Sandusky while a girl and eventually dabbling in the stock market toward the end of her life.
"She was born in 1902 in Portland and her father was a veteran of the Spanish-American War. We know that she graduated from Greensburg High School, because she was in one of the yearbooks at the library," Maxwell reported.
Having made her fortune in the stock market and never marrying, Taylor left her money to organizations in Greensburg even though she was residing in Alabama at the time of her death.
“She was a very frugal woman who, according to rumor, put all of her furniture up on bricks to save it from water damage if the area flooded. She left four organizations in Greensburg considerable sums of money when she passed," Maxwell explained. "She was not a famous person, but what she did and the places she lived are fascinating. I think the people at the Historical Society on the 30th will really enjoy meeting her for the first time."
The Alma Taylor story start at 1:30 p.m., with Abraham Lincoln appearing at 2 p.m. .
This free event is family friendly, and represents an opportunity to take a walk back in time. A rain or shine event, guests are invited to bring a chair and take a seat on the lawn.
There will be question and answer sessions with photo opportunities and refreshments following the program.
