GREENSBURG – In today’s world, high school graduates have many options for career paths. Trained since very young for success, the question of career choice can guide them through their high school and college schooling. For some that question isn’t answered until after high school.
For 23-year-old Brantley Springmeyer, there was never any confusion.
Raised by good people in a stable home, he knew he had to serve. And his country was calling.
“I was just raised to give back,” he said.
A buddy from childhood was working out weekly with a Marine Recruiter in preparation for boot camp, and he invited Brantley along. Aside from enjoying the workout, his friend and the recruiter filled him in about what life was like as a Marine, and the recruiter shared with him some stories from the road.
“I knew that was for me, no question,” Springmeyer said.
He had to talk his parents into signing the enlistment papers, but after that he was on his way.
From there, every week through the rest of his senior year Brantley drove to physical conditioning with his recruiter to toughen up.
He said he was nervous, but determined.
Just a few days after graduation he spent the night in an Indianapolis Marriott, and bright and early the next day he and several other recruits boarded a bus to the Indianapolis airport and from there it was off to San Diego.
Boot Camp
The Marine Corps Boot Camp website explains it best: “The difficulties this process present to every recruit are as deliberate as they are legendary, as physical, mental and moral toughness are prerequisites to fight among our ranks.” For young Marines, it is not enough to simply endure, they must prevail.
In the first phase of their training the recruits are issued their standard issue equipment, and shortly after their heads are shaved.
“They do this so that we are all the same, no one is better or worse, we’re just all the same,” Springmeyer said.
Next, they stay in a holding platoon for three days until their Training Instructor leads them to their news home for the next few months.
There, they learn the discipline that will carry them through the entire 16 week experience.
During the first phase they must pass an initial strength test, are issued their rifles and learn weapon safety.
And then comes the close order drill.
MCRD San Diego is built surrounding a 10-acre paved lot affectionately called “The Grinder.” There, training platoons spend hours learning how to march in tight formation, carry their weapons, and quickly respond to commands. The biggest classroom at MCRD San Diego is The Grinder.
In the second phase, they gain the confidence to overcome every obstacle and defeat every internal and external enemy. They learn combat water survival, Martial Arts, and spend hours in actual classrooms learning the ways of the Marine. And, of course, there’s more physical and combat conditioning.
Recruits move on to the final challenges they must face to become Marines in phase three. Here they learn the fundamentals of marksmanship, basic warrior training, combat field skills, and they face The Crucible.
This most difficult part of basic training is a 54-hour day and night test of endurance that challenges them both physically and mentally, with very little rest or food.
“You get so hungry during The Crucible. They were teaching us to eat the cactus blooms we were so hungry!” Brantley laughed.
The Crucible is the hardest part of Boot Camp. During this phase, the new Marines react and respond to conditions of stress and simulated combat and learn to depend on their comrades, connected by a common cause and a refusal to quit.
Once they pass this most difficult phase, they spend a few weeks of “spit and polish.” They are measured for their dress blues and duty uniforms, and then graduate during the Eagle, Globe And Anchor Ceremony, one of a young recruit’s proudest moments.
“This is awesome, I’m a Marine now.,” Springmeyer remembers thinking at the time. “That was the greatest day of my life,” he said.
PFC Brantley was especially proud that his parents attended his graduation and then took him home for his 10 day leave after Boot Camp.
On to his duty station
With Infantry as his MOS (Military Occupational Specialty), Springmeyer returned to MCT (Marine Combat Training) and the SOI (School of Infantry). As a rifleman, he was a designated marksman.
In a holding platoon for a month afterward, he was assigned to Second Battalion Fifth Marines Golf Company. He was on an 18 month workup before deployment. He went to Bridgeport for more field training, and then off to the Middle East.
“Usually only 7th Battalion gets deployed, but when they told us we were going we were pumped!” he said.
After a 36 hour commercial flight to Kuwait, they took duty vans to their station. The first thing he noticed was the heat. And then the camels.
At Al Jabbar in Kuwait it was time for more physical training and conditioning.
“There really wasn’t too much going on there except for the Lebanon explosion,” he said. This was in 2020, when 20 people were killed and 79 injured in a fuel tank explosion in the Akkar region of northern Lebanon.
Brantley’s Battalion was the crisis response company at the airfield. “When they needed us, we got in an Osprey and off we went,” he said.
He said he was amazed at how often they trained during those six months. “Some days we would go through a thousand rounds. It was crazy,” he said.
Returning for leave was the only Thanksgiving and Christmas he was able to be home for during his tour.
After that he began training as a Team Leader, and then was offered a chance to join a Maritime Expeditionary Security Group in February 2021, working for the Navy on contracted ships as security. in preparation for this job, he trained with Navy Seals and was amazed at how much the Navy spent on training Seals. “Those guys are superstars and they know it,” he laughed.
After that, he trained in Guam at San Mateo for his next deployment to Japan on the U.S.N.S “Impeccable.” A pontoon ship with a flat deck and two pontoons, they were there to guard against harassment from Taiwan and the People’s Republic of China, whose ships circled them frequently.
“They would check on us with drones, and they even still use carrier pigeons,” he said.
Only in port for two days during that post, he realized he did not enjoy working at sea. As the only military presence on board, uniforms were not required. In khakis and a flannel shirt for two hour duty shifts, he admitted that working out was what saved his sanity. Lifting weights with the motion of the sea rocking the ship was dangerous, he said.
“During that time, good Marines try to better themselves, but otherwise you just watch TV or lift weights,” he said.
He realized that duty on a ship was not his idea of a good career option. “But they taught me during the Marines to stick it out, so I did,” he said.
After the whole experience, he’d gained some wisdom about life and about who he was.
“I think why they train Marines so hard is so that they don’t freak out during a crisis,” he said. “When everyone’s screaming many people just freeze up, but as Marines we’re used to crisis mode – and we prevail.”
