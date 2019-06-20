GREENSBURG – The 2019 United Fund Strawberry Festival on the Historic Greensburg Square recently netted a record $14,825.
More than 700 pre-orders were made and delivered throughout Decatur County during the morning and early afternoon of June 7, while 746 delicious and sinfully sweet strawberry pound cake desserts were sold at the bright red and white striped tent on the southeast corner of the Square.
Three hundred of the desserts went to Decatur County Memorial Hospital, 325 went to Delta Faucet Company, and a whopping 660 servings went to GECOM.
Local United Fund Director Joane Cunningham thanked generous supporters of the event in a press release: "This event would not be possible without the continued support and generosity of KB Specialty Foods, which donates the strawberries, shortcakes and whipped topping for the festival."
"Our thanks also go out to the First Presbyterian Church for their great facility, Stone’s Farm Service for use of the Kubota to transport supplies, the Decatur County Commissioners for allowing us to use the courthouse lawn, and Ellis Tent & Events. This was just a great event!" Cunningham continued.
Cunningham also thanked the 136 dedicated individuals who volunteered throughout the two days, including South Decatur Peer Helpers, GCHS students and the Junior Optimists.
"The YMCA staff members graciously manned and kept the drive-up lane moving on the Square while First Financial employees helped serve at the tent," Cunningham stated. "We're also thankful for the Purdue Extension-Decatur County, and the Decatur County United Fund Board of Directors and staff who worked throughout the two days to make this event a success."
Profits from the annual Strawberry Festival are used to support 19 non-profit organizations providing valuable programs and services to residents of Decatur County.
----
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111 ext. 7011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.