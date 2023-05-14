(Revised to correct date of the event.)
GREENSBURG – Plans for the 2023 Decatur County United Fund’s annual Strawberry Festival have been announced.
The date for this year’s tasty fundraiser is Friday, June 9, and as has been the case the past several years it will take place on the south side of the courthouse square.
Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or until the strawberry shortcake concoctions sell out.
The strawberry shortcakes are priced at $7 each.
The United Fund also makes it easy for you to enjoy a shortcake treat in the comfort of your office or cubicle with delivery service for orders of 10 or more. Call the Decatur County United Fund office at 812-663-3342 to pre-order 10 or more or for more information.
All proceeds from the Strawberry Festival help the Decatur County United Fund build a stronger community. Sixteen local health and human service agencies provide 20 programs that help individuals achieve their potential through education, help families become financially stable and independent, and help people lead healthy and productive lives.
Mark your calendar and help support Decatur County United Fund by purchasing some sweet treats on June 9!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.