GREENSBURG – The Decatur County United Fund’s annual Strawberry Festival is coming soon.
The date is set for Friday, June 10, on the south side of the courthouse square. Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or until the tasty treats sell out.
The delicious strawberry shortcakes are priced at $7 each.
The United Fund also makes it easy for you to enjoy a shortcake treat in the comfort of your own cubicle with delivery service for orders of 10 or more.
Call the Decatur County United Fund office at 812-663-3342 for information.
All proceeds from the Strawberry Festival help the Decatur County United Fund build a stronger community.
Sixteen local health and human service agencies provide 21 programs that help individuals achieve their potential through education, help families become financially stable and independent, and help people lead healthy and productive lives.
Mark your calendar and help support Decatur County United Fund by purchasing some sweet treats!
