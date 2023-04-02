RIPLEY COUNTY – Genesis Pathways to Success, an initiative of the Ripley County Community Foundation, has announced that A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) is returning to Southeastern Indiana this summer to spark imaginative learning among middle school students.
Throughout the months of June and July, a variety of co-curricular and fun-filled STREAM camps and activities will be available to students who are entering 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grades.
This year, A Summer of STREAM offers 16 different camps and activities including 1) DIY Woodworking Camp, 2) Kids Building Bikes Camp (June Session), 3) Mobile Aquatic Exhibits, 4) Kids Building Bikes Maintenance Session & Alumni Ride, 5) Future Ready Robotics Camp – Stage 1, 6) Future Ready Robotics Camp – Stage 2, 7) Game ON: Esports Camp, 8) Explore Health Services Camp, 9) Explore Public Safety Camp, 10) Explore Welding Camp, 11) Explore Construction Camp, 12) The Science Behind Cooking Camp, 13) Star Wars Camp, 14) Stargazing with Astronomers, 15) Camp Hogwarts, and 16) Kids Building Bikes Camp (July Session).
A description of each camp can be found online at www.genesisp2s.org/asummerofstream.
“We are ecstatic to expand the number of camp and activity offerings for students in Southeastern Indiana this summer that will appeal to a variety of interests and passions,” Clarice Patterson, Director of Genesis: Pathways to Success, said. “These experiential learning experiences are available to students to not only provide a fun summer learning opportunity, but to also assist with soft skill development to ensure youth are successful in their future endeavors. Furthermore, these opportunities would not be possible without dedicated educators and volunteers who are willing to assist students in increasing their academic achievement levels.”
Registration for A Summer of STREAM opens Saturday, April 1, and registration forms can be found online at www.genesisp2s.org/asummerofstream.
A limited number of spaces are available for each camp, and registration is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is open to all students in Southeastern Indiana.
Payment for camp is due at the time of registration and is being accepted over the phone, via check, or online. A limited number of camperships are also available per camp. A campership is available to assist parents/guardians who cannot afford to pay for the cost of a camp. A campership can be requested during the registration process.
Organizations who have helped make A Summer of STREAM possible include Baxter International Foundation, Enbridge, Honda Manufacturing of Indiana, Indiana Department of Education, Purdue IN-MaC, Ripley County Community Foundation, Rising Sun Regional Foundation, and Wood-Mizer.
To learn more about this year’s summer camps or if you have any questions, contact Patterson by emailing cpatterson@genesisp2s.org, calling 812-933-1098, or stopping by the office at 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
About Genesis
Genesis: Pathways to Success is an initiative of the Ripley County Community Foundation that serves as a perpetual resource to support, expand, and enhance educational and economic opportunities for local communities.
Genesis expands and enhances educational and economic opportunities that result in thriving communities by empowering entrepreneurship, innovation, and building upon the entrepreneurial spirit that drives economic growth.
Genesis is focused on developing critical workforce skills for students in Ripley County through innovative and creative STREAM activities that encourage students to apply curious minds and critical-thinking skills to real-world opportunities.
For additional information, visit www.genesisp2s.org.
