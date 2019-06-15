GREENSBURG — Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc. will close multiple city streets in Greensburg next week to repave approaches to Ind. 3.
Intermittent closures are scheduled on Carver Street, Broadway Street, Lincoln Street and Freeland Road at Ind. 3 throughout the week, beginning Monday, weather permitting.
Each street will be closed individually and is expected to reopen the same day after work is complete.
Follow @INDOTSoutheast on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe to text and email alerts about INDOT projects and services at alerts.indot.in.gov.
Learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts at indot.carsprogram.org, 1-800-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.