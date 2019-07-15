Street light upgrade for Oldenburg

OLDENBURG – Denny Moeller, Oldenburg Town Council president, invites all Oldenburg residents and friends of this town who visit during Freudenfest Friday and Saturday (July 19 and 20) to help “light-up Oldenburg” with energy-saving street lights.
This project will be a community-wide effort to upgrade the 61 street lights to new LED replacement fixtures and bulbs before the end of this year. The cost of this project is just over $25,000 but will save the town 70% in monthly bill payments and more importantly will reduce the town’s greenhouse gas emissions.
Town council members will “pull-the-switch” on this project at the Oldenburg Renewable Energy Commission booth where donations will be accepted.
Donors can join the “Lumens Club” with gifts ranging from $1 to over $100. All donors will be acknowledged on the town’s new website, www.oldenburgindiana.org/orec.
Stop by OREC’s booth to learn more about conserving energy by switching to LED bulbs for your home or business lighting needs. Learn how to calculate your own, and your family’s, carbon footprint. Check out how some small towns in Germany have already made the transition from fossil fuel-based energy to clean renewable energy resources including solar, wind and biomass.
By mid-September the Oldenburg Renewable Energy Commission will report on the status of the town’s carbon footprint after that study group completes its Community-wide Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory. Oldenburg joins 13 other cities in Indiana this summer in their efforts to assess their Community’s contribution to global climate change.
Knowing the global warming impact of community-wide activities will facilitate planning for becoming more energy-efficient in all uses of energy and in choosing sources of clean energy to create a more sustainable community. The inventory will cover the following community-wide uses of energy: fuel use for heating and cooling buildings, use of electricity for all purposes, energy associated with use of potable water and waste water treatment, generation and disposal of solid waste and one of the biggest polluters, on-road vehicles operating within the community and associated with travel by persons living in the community and others commuting to and from Oldenburg.
– Information provided
