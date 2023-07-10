RUSHVILLE – The 200 block of N. Perkins Street was the place to be Friday evening as the Heart of Rushville hosted a 50th anniversary celebration for Pizza King.
The one block stretch of street and nearby city parking lot were blocked off to traffic to allow the large crowd that turned out a chance to visit with neighbors, grab a bite to eat and something to drink, and celebrate a local business that has been a steadfast asset to Rushville throughout the years.
The evening featured a pizza box folding contest, emceed by WRTV6 anchor Rafael Sanchez, for current and former PK employees. The winner of the female division was Tracy Barnes and the winner of the male division was Zach Truster.
There was a pizza eating contest featuring community leaders, with Heart of Rushville President Joe Rathz beating out Rushville Fire Chief Michael Justice by a pepperoni.
There was a reunion of former employees that reunited friends who have not seen each other for years.
There were also food trucks, a bounce house, and live music by Pavey & Co., featuring third-generation PK family member Noah Pavey on lead guitar and vocals.
Mayor Pavey and former Mayor (and former PK employee) John McCane presented Bonnie, Thomas and Denise Barnes a proclamation declaring July 7, 2023, as Pizza King Day and honoring them for their years of dedication to Rushville.
Mayor Pavey praised the Barnes family (the Rushville Pizza King was founded by the late Tom Barnes and his widow, Bonnie), who he noted have “given a ton back to the community” over the years and that their children have continued that tradition.
“It’s the kind of place that creates a lot of small town goodwill and sense of community,” Mayor Pavey said. “They’ve been a strong supporter of youth sports programs, veterans projects and other community efforts over the years. Plus, just look at all the people they’ve employed since they opened.”
Rathz also shared his take on what the restaurant and the family that owns it have meant to the community over the years.
“Pizza King, or PK as it is more commonly known, has become a community institution,” he said. “It has provided more than great pizza, they have provided jobs for young kids who would go on to become lawyers, doctors, business owners and even mayor. They have donated countless dollars for scholarships and sponsorships for baseball teams, fundraisers and many other needy causes.”
Sanchez also weighed in on the event: “Congratulations to Pizza King in Rushville for 50 years in the community. Quite the party on Friday night to mark the milestone. ... Thank for letting me emcee the pizza box competition!”
The party ran from 5 until nearly 10:30 p.m., and it appeared everyone on hand was glad they attended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.