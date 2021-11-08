OSGOOD – State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) recently announced Osgood will receive over $990,000 in a state matching grant for much-needed road improvement projects.
Frye, who serves as a member of the House Roads and Transportation Committee, said 218 towns, cities and counties throughout Indiana received a combined total of over $101 million through the Community Crossings Matching Grant program.
Frye co-authored legislation establishing the program in 2016 and its expansion in 2017.
The Indiana Department of Transportation oversees and distributes these grants twice each year.
“Improvements to Ripley County road and bridge projects are ongoing, and these funds will be put to good use as we continue strengthening our local infrastructure,” Frye said. “Community Crossings is a major reason why Indiana has been recognized nationally for our roadways and continues to make our communities attractive places to call home.”
Frye said communities can use these funds for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage.
Smaller municipalities must provide a 25 percent match in local funds, while large communities must provide a 50 percent match. State law requires that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.
More information about the program and recipients can be found online at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.
