GREENSBURG - Residents and recent visitors alike will likely have noticed a good deal of street work going on throughout the city of Greensburg.
Several sections of streets have already been repaved this summer and several others will be done before winter returns to the Hoosier state.
Those streets that have already been resurfaced include:
West Street from Main Street to Michigan Avenue
Monfort Street from the railroad tracks to Broadway Street
McKee Street from Ireland Street to Broadway Street
Vine Street from Michigan Avenue to Cemetery Road
Tara Road from Christy Lane to 540 feet east
Jordan Drive from Kieran Drive to the cul-de-sac
First Street from Michigan Avenue to Home Street
Fourth Street from Broadway Street to Lincoln Street
Fifth Street from Broadway Street to Lincoln Street
North Street from Broadway Street to Lincoln Street
Davidson Street from Central Avenue to Montgomery Road
Erdmann Road from Hillside Drive to Millhousen Road
Hillside Drive from Michigan Avenue to Millhousen Road
Maple Drive from Erdmann Road to Elmwood Court South
Elmwood Court from Maple Drive to Elmwood Court South
Elmwood Court South from Millhousen Road east of Sycamore Trail
Several other stretches of streets are set to be microsurfaced. Microsurfacing is similar to slurry seal. It consists of the application of a mixture of water, asphalt emulsion, aggregate (very small crushed rock), and chemical additives to an existing asphalt concrete pavement surface. Polymer is commonly added to the asphalt emulsion to provide better mixture properties.
Those streets include:
Seminole Street from Patriot Drive to Liberty Circle Drive West
Freedom Street from Patriot Drive to Liberty Circle Drive West
Constitution Street from Patriot Drive to Liberty Circle Drive West
Independence Street from Patriot Drive to Liberty Circle Drive West
Integrity Street from Patriot Drive to Liberty Circle Drive West
Democracy Street from Patriot Drive to Liberty Circle Drive West
Revolution Court from Patriot Drive to the cul-de-sac
Patriot Drive from Vandalia Road to Democracy Street
Those sections of street that are still scheduled to be resurfaced this summer include:
Anderson Street from Michigan Avenue to Third Street
Broadway Street from Bryant Street to Wilson Street
Broadway Street from Railroad Street to McKee Street
Christy Lane from Tara Road to Israel Street
East Street from First Street to Walnut Street
East Street from North Street to Washington Street
Hendricks Street from Ohio Street to Indiana Street
Ireland Street from McKee Street to Wilson Street
Lathrop Street from Main Street to North Street
Monfort Street from Sheridan Street to Hendricks Street
Monfort Street from First Street to Second Street
North Street from Lincoln Street to Davidson Street
According to Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh's office, roughly 9.2 miles of streets will be improved this year at a cost of $1,387,448.
That nearly $1.4 million isn't all coming from local tax funds. The city utilized the Community Crossing Matching Grant through the Indiana Department of Transportation and received 50 percent funding via that program. The remaining 50 percent of the funds are from gasoline tax distributions of Motor Vehicle Highway funds and Local Road & Street funds. The city also utilized its share of the county wheel tax funds that are received.
“This is the largest street preservation effort that the city of Greensburg has ever done in one year," Mayor Marsh said. "The timing to complete these projects worked well due to the reduced road travel around the state in 2020, and most of our street projects have been accomplished ahead of time. We know that not every street can be repaved in one fell swoop, so I remind the community to be patient with our street projects as we look ahead. I look forward to continuing the investments in our community.”
