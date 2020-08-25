GREENSBURG - Residents and recent visitors alike will likely have noticed a good deal of street work going on throughout the city of Greensburg.

Several sections of streets have already been repaved this summer and several others will be done before winter returns to the Hoosier state.

Those streets that have already been resurfaced include:

West Street from Main Street to Michigan Avenue

Monfort Street from the railroad tracks to Broadway Street

McKee Street from Ireland Street to Broadway Street

Vine Street from Michigan Avenue to Cemetery Road

Tara Road from Christy Lane to 540 feet east

Jordan Drive from Kieran Drive to the cul-de-sac

First Street from Michigan Avenue to Home Street

Fourth Street from Broadway Street to Lincoln Street

Fifth Street from Broadway Street to Lincoln Street

North Street from Broadway Street to Lincoln Street

Davidson Street from Central Avenue to Montgomery Road

Erdmann Road from Hillside Drive to Millhousen Road

Hillside Drive from Michigan Avenue to Millhousen Road

Maple Drive from Erdmann Road to Elmwood Court South

Elmwood Court from Maple Drive to Elmwood Court South

Elmwood Court South from Millhousen Road east of Sycamore Trail

Several other stretches of streets are set to be microsurfaced. Microsurfacing is similar to slurry seal. It consists of the application of a mixture of water, asphalt emulsion, aggregate (very small crushed rock), and chemical additives to an existing asphalt concrete pavement surface. Polymer is commonly added to the asphalt emulsion to provide better mixture properties.

Those streets include:

Seminole Street from Patriot Drive to Liberty Circle Drive West

Freedom Street from Patriot Drive to Liberty Circle Drive West

Constitution Street from Patriot Drive to Liberty Circle Drive West

Independence Street from Patriot Drive to Liberty Circle Drive West

Integrity Street from Patriot Drive to Liberty Circle Drive West

Democracy Street from Patriot Drive to Liberty Circle Drive West

Revolution Court from Patriot Drive to the cul-de-sac

Patriot Drive from Vandalia Road to Democracy Street

Those sections of street that are still scheduled to be resurfaced this summer include:

Anderson Street from Michigan Avenue to Third Street

Broadway Street from Bryant Street to Wilson Street

Broadway Street from Railroad Street to McKee Street

Christy Lane from Tara Road to Israel Street

East Street from First Street to Walnut Street

East Street from North Street to Washington Street

Hendricks Street from Ohio Street to Indiana Street

Ireland Street from McKee Street to Wilson Street

Lathrop Street from Main Street to North Street

Monfort Street from Sheridan Street to Hendricks Street

Monfort Street from First Street to Second Street

North Street from Lincoln Street to Davidson Street

According to Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh's office, roughly 9.2 miles of streets will be improved this year at a cost of $1,387,448.

That nearly $1.4 million isn't all coming from local tax funds. The city utilized the Community Crossing Matching Grant through the Indiana Department of Transportation and received 50 percent funding via that program. The remaining 50 percent of the funds are from gasoline tax distributions of Motor Vehicle Highway funds and Local Road & Street funds. The city also utilized its share of the county wheel tax funds that are received.

“This is the largest street preservation effort that the city of Greensburg has ever done in one year," Mayor Marsh said. "The timing to complete these projects worked well due to the reduced road travel around the state in 2020, and most of our street projects have been accomplished ahead of time. We know that not every street can be repaved in one fell swoop, so I remind the community to be patient with our street projects as we look ahead. I look forward to continuing the investments in our community.”

