GREENSBURG - Greensburg Community High School senior Bryce Stringer is the Greensburg Optimist Youth of the Month for April 2023.
Bryce is the son of Amy and Steve Stringer. He is ranked 14th in his class of 158 students. At the end of seven semesters, he has a cumulative GPA of 3.9116. Bryce is on track to earn his Core 40 Academic Honors and Technical Honors diploma.
For the last four years, Bryce has seized opportunities in and out of the classroom.
He is a four year member of the boys tennis team, golf team, and basketball team. He has spent three years playing golf. Bryce is also a four year member of FCA, Spirit Crew, Student Council, and Junior Optimist Club.
Bryce joined the National Honor Society his junior year and Mayor’s Youth Council his senior year. Bryce can also be found serving at Vacation Bible School and attending youth group at First Baptist Church in Greensburg.
Bryce was featured as the “Be the Wall Role Model” recipient. He is the current FCA president and treasurer for the Mayor’s Youth Council. This summer he will be a guest speaker at the RECN National Conference.
Bryce is a servant leader throughout the halls of GCHS. His awards, including the Mr. Hustle Award in basketball and Mental Attitude Award in golf reflect the hard work, grit, and perseverance that he gives on a daily basis.
Bryce has exemplified these key stanzas of the Optimist Creed:
❖ To make all your friends feel that there is something in them.
❖ To give so much time to the improvement of yourself that you have no time to criticize others.
