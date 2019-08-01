GREENSBURG – Introducing an interesting concept in office, conference and event space, members of the community recently gathered for a ribbon cutting at Studebaker Studio, 1030 N. Lincoln Street.
Owned by local businessman Steve Freeman and managed by Greensburg newcomer Mandee Miley, Studebaker Studio is a cluster of modern rooms in varying sizes.
Single tenant offices with desks and casual but upscale office furnishings, conference rooms fully equipped with video conferencing capabilities and white boards, and even a small kitchenette large enough for light event refreshments with refrigeration and a microwave, are all available on a monthly basis for the business person without a permanent storefront, or for those occasionally in need of conference space.
"It's a co-working space/small event center. It's shared office space for small business owners, entrepreneurs or business people to use to set up shop. Tenants have 24/7 access and, a with a key card, access to around the clock WiFi, a printer/copier, coffee, and even electric car charging space outside," Miley said. "It eliminates the cost of having a storefront or shop."
The entryway is a large rectangular room with tables and chairs and a small kitchenette.
"People can use this space for receptions, family gatherings or retirement parties and a host of other ideas for people looking for occasional extra space," Miley said.
According to Miley, since a "soft opening" July 10 there are already two tenants.
"We had a building with about 3,900 square feet and we weren't sure what to do with it. It had offices in the back and quite a bit of open space," Freeman said. "In talking with [Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Director ] Jeff Emsweller, we learned about the need for a small venue in Greensburg so we decided to use it in this manner. We knew there was nothing like this between Greensburg and Cincinnati, so that's what we decided to do."
