RIPLEY COUNTY – Genesis: Pathways to Success hosted The Science Behind Cooking Camp last week in collaboration with the South Ripley Community School Corporation as a part of A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, & Mathematics).
A total of 29 students from across Southeastern Indiana attended The Science Behind Cooking Camp, where they were exposed to different cultures from across the globe through their unique cuisines.
With the help of many volunteers, students were given the opportunity to cook foods from the continents of Asia, Europe and North America, giving them an around the world experience.
During day 1 of camp, students made a traditional North American dinner that consisted of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans and apple pie.
Students then “traveled” across the Pacific Ocean to Asia where they learned how to make sushi, edamame, and stir fry on day 2.
The last day rounded out with students creating croissants, French toast and jam, which are foods that traditionally have originated from Europe.
The Science Behind Cooking Camp added new dishes to these young master chefs’ menu, but also allowed campers to learn the different ingredients and flavors associated with various cultures.
They were exposed to the science and chemistry behind cooking, learning that rice helps preserve fresh fish for longer without the use of refrigeration, soy sauce helps to further cook the fish in sushi, and eggs acts as a binding agent for French toast through relinking proteins.
For Bruce Li, an incoming 5th-grader from Batesville Intermediate School, The Science Behind Cooking Camp reiterated the importance of experiencing new cultures.
“I liked learning how to make sushi,” Lie said. “I always wanted to know how to properly roll sushi and how it became a popular food.”
Along with learning and experiencing foreign cultures, cooking taught the young chefs very valuable soft skills. Campers learned the importance of steps and communication while in the kitchen.
Recipes, at their core, are a set of steps to achieve the final product. By following these guidelines, campers were able to observe the natural progression of these dishes and how they culminate into their final product.
While working at their stations, campers were collaborating with others to craft their delicious meals. They worked together on preparing different courses of each dish and communicated on preparing their meal as efficiently as possible.
Cooking helps form bonds and creates and strengthens relationships, and, as the motto for the camp states: “Nothing brings people together like good food.”
Jenny Schneider, a chemistry teacher at Oldenburg Academy, reflected on the value of this camp.
“They [the campers] are able to learn a sense of independence by learning how to cook with the instructors only helping when necessary,” she said. “This skill and method of teaching is difficult to get in a normal classroom setting. And it’s hard to beat fresh, homemade croissants.”
These up-close experiences were invaluable for every camper, and allowed each to learn more about the culinary arts.
For more information about this summer camp, visit www.genesisp2s.org.
Questions regarding A Summer of STREAM may be directed to the Director of Genesis: Pathways to Success, Clarice Patterson, by emailing cpatterson@genesisp2s.org, calling 812-933-1098, or visiting 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
