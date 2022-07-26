RUSHVILLE – Benjamin Rush Middle School recently held its seventh grade and new student orientation. Two sessions were held to inform students of general expectations, schedules and daily routines.
If you were unable to attend, most information can be found in the student handbook on the BRMS website.
One important aspect of transitioning to the middle school is the use of lockers for the students. Students at the orientation were able to practice opening the lockers. This can be an anxious time for students.
If students were unable to attend the orientation, BRMS will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week (Monday through Friday). Students, with parents or guardians, can stop by the building and walk their schedules and practice opening up their locker. Students can also get a jump start on setting up their locker.
This practice is not required, but some students that are anxious about moving to the middle school could benefit from the experience.
BRMS will host its annual open house at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. During the open house, parents come to the school to go through the student’s schedule. Announcements will be made and visitors will be able to start with the student’s first class and visit each classroom. Teachers will make a short introduction at each stop. The session will last approximately until 6:30 p.m.
For those unable to attend, the open house will be available virtually. Teachers have a video presentation for parents to view. A link will be available on the BRMS website beginning Aug. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.