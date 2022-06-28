VERSAILLES – The Science Behind Cooking Camp, an experiential learning opportunity through the Genesis: Pathways to Success initiative A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, & Mathematics), recently took place.
This experience impacted a total of 22 students that came from all across Ripley County to congregate at South Ripley High School where the camp was hosted.
Students were taught rudimentary cooking and baking skills, cooking history, scientific elements regarding baking, and were provided with a hands-on-learning opportunity to cook their own creations over the course of four days from June 20 to 23.
Each day of camp helped to further develop each student’s cooking skills as they prepared foods such as pancakes, eggs, bacon, pizza, homemade soft-serve ice cream, smoothies, and mac-n-cheese.
The week concluded with a visit from special guest from the owner of The Hassmer House Tavern + Inn, professional Chef David VanArtsdalen. He taught the students how to make the Hassmer House’s specialty mac-n-cheese.
“I’ve always held a passion for being able to teach the local youth how to prepare and properly handle food,” Chef VanArtsdalen said. “When I was given this opportunity, I was so thrilled and am glad that the camp turned out to be such a success.”
Genesis offered a special thanks to the Ripley County Court Services for providing each student with Family Meal Bags. Each bag was filled with all of the ingredients needed for the students to cook every recipe learned at camp in their own kitchens for their friends and family at home to promote bonding.
Clarice Patterson, Director of Genesis: Pathways to Success, commented, “This is what makes these camps so special. The students learn skills that they can take home and apply in their everyday lives.”
To learn more about this summer camp, or if you have any questions, contact Clarice Patterson by emailing cpatterson@genesisp2s.org, calling 812-933-1098, or stopping by the office at 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
