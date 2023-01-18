INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric. J. Holcomb, Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner and Treasurer of State Daniel Elliott invite Indiana high school students to apply for the 2023 Governor’s STEM Team.
Gov. Holcomb developed the competition in 2017 to highlight Indiana’s top high school students for their achievements in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
“Across Indiana, schools and industry leaders are working together like never before to connect students to high-quality STEM experiences that will lead to incredible advancements for our communities, our state and most importantly, our students,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “We’re excited to honor our top students in STEM through the 2023 Governor's STEM Team, and I encourage all interested students to apply.”
This program honors four high school students for their outstanding efforts and accomplishments in one of the STEM disciplines.
Winning students each receive a $1,000 deposit into an Indiana CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings plan, administered by Treasurer Elliott and letterman jackets identifying them as members of the Governor’s STEM Team.
The submission period for the program is now open, and applications may be submitted at https://form.jotform.com/223173244206144?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=.
The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. Friday, February 3.
“It’s an incredible honor to award each STEM Team winner with a $1,000 CollegeChoice account deposit in support of their future education,” said Treasurer Elliott. “These students represent the best of Hoosier hard work and innovation, and we are humbled to help them have a bright future with less student loan debt.”
The Governor’s STEM Team program will recognize the top high school STEM students in the state with consideration for coursework, extracurricular activities, work/research projects, leadership roles and community service.
Winners will be announced at a Statehouse ceremony in early May.
